0
Menu
News

Head pastor to be arrested for not providing sanitary facilities

1.21476485 The head pastor has been accused of indiscriminate dumping and burning of refuse

Sat, 14 May 2022 Source: gna.org.gh

The Tema District Court has issued a bench warrant for the arrest, of the head pastor of Life-Changing Ministry Church, for failure to provide a sanitary facility on church premises.

The court presided over by Mr Festus Fovi Nukunu issued the bench warrant after the accused failed to appear before the court on April 21, 2022.

The bench warrant was issued for him to reappear before the court on May 19, 2022.

The head pastor has been accused of indiscriminate dumping and burning of refuse on church premises and non-compliance with a statutory notice.

The prosecution, led by Issah Ali-Hassan, said the accused person is having a church operating at Community Three in the Tema West Municipal Assembly.

On November 5, 2019, Environmental Health Officers visited the accused person’s church and conducted an inspection.

The officers noticed that the premises were overgrown with weeds, dumping and burning of refuse on the church premises, and failure to provide toilet facilities on the church premises.

The church had not registered with any accredited service providers for collection and proper disposal of refuse.

The prosecution said a statutory notice was issued to abate the said nuisance to the satisfaction of the Environmental Health Authority.

Action was taken against them and a summons was applied and served for them to appear before the court, but he failed to appear.

Source: gna.org.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
From office cleaner to Westminster University graduate: The story of Elliot Hagan
How a DOVVSU officer allegedly snatched husband of complainant
Adongo descends on Bawumia over high inflation figures
Serwaa Amihere, Bridget Otoo lead Ghanaian condemnation of murdered Nigerian student
10 other jobs John Mahama could focus on should he never become president again
'Halt your populist rhetoric or face our wrath' - Fixing The Country Movement cautions Haruna Iddrisu, others
UGBS denied me admission despite having aggregate 9 – Education Minister recounts
Akufo-Addo appoints Mahama as ECG Managing Director
Meet the grandson of IK Acheampong who is an American football star
All you need to know about the process of nationality switch
Related Articles: