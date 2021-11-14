Headmaster of 8 BECE pupils who drowned in River Oti arrested

The Police arrested the teacher after he turned himself in

Jashain Emmanuel, the headteacher of the eight Junior High School (JHS) students who drowned in the Oti River, has been arrested by the Saboba Police in the Northern Region.

The headteacher of the St Charles Lwanga R/C JHS in Saboba is alleged to have sent some 31 pupils of the school to harvest rice from his farm when the incident occurred.



The Police in Saboba arrested the 43-year-old teacher when he turned himself in.



According to the Police, the Headteacher will be arraigned on Monday, 15 November 2021.



A boat disaster in the Saboba District left eight JHS pupils who were going to sit this year's BECE, drowned in River Oti.



The boat capsized.

There were about 30 pupils on the boat returning from the headteacher’s rice farm when the accident happened.



Some 20 of them swam ashore.



Eight bodies have been retrieved so far.



Investigations have since commenced into the matter.