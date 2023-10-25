Headmaster of Denkyira Kyekyewere Community Day SHS appeals to government for boarding facility

Some teachers of D-KESS appealing to the government for a boarding facility

Correspondence from Central Region:

The staff and management of Denkyira Kyekyewere Community Day Senior High School (D-KESS) in Denkyira Kyekyewere, in the Upper Denkyira East Municipality of the Central Region, have passionately pleaded with the government, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to assist the school with a boarding facility to improve teaching and learning. They lamented the fact that the school’s current situation hinders academic work. Williams Bart-Plange, the headmaster of Denkyira Kyekyewere Community Day Senior High School made the earnest appeal in an interview with GhanaWeb when they visited the school.



According to him, the absence of a boarding facility had made the students’ tardiness and laziness worse since they always walk miles before getting to school. Additionally, he said the school's location makes it difficult to find accommodation, and as a result, the majority of students who have been placed there decline the offer which affects the number of students who enroll in the school.



He also claimed that the few students who managed to find housing in nearby areas had to travel long distances to get to school. He consequently makes a plea to the government, non-profit organisations, and other interested parties to establish a boarding house for the school.

He praised the government for its free secondary school policy and invited Denkyira natives living domestically and overseas build a boarding space for the institution.



"Some students have taken advantage of the situation to engage in illegal mining before coming to school which affects their academic result in the end", he said.