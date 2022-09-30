Headmistress of Abonyi Catholic/BA Basic School appeals for support to refurbish dilapidated library

A picture of the dilapidated library

Correspondence from Central Region

Headmistress of Abonyi Catholic/BA Basic School, Madam Emelia Boevi is unhappy about the current dilapidated state of the school’s library facility and has appealed for support to get the facility renovated.



In an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, she revealed that she was transferred to the school two years ago. Still, even before her arrival, the facility was in a very deplorable state. She then planned to refurbish it but at the same time, the KG Block was also not in good shape so she used the money to renovate the KG Block.



“I came here in 2020, during the Covid era. This’s how it was before I arrived so I decided to renovate it but at the same time, the KG Block was also not in good shape. So I used the money to renovate the KG Block instead of the library.



I’ve spoken with the community assemblyman and opinion leaders, and they promised to help us, but we’re yet to receive any help. Due to that, we’ve packed the books from the library; some into my office and the KG classroom. So, we need help so we can arrange the books back for the students to use,” she said.





Some students of the school also shared their challenges with GhanaWeb; according to them, the lack of a library facility is affecting their studies.



One Samuel Arthur, a JHS 2 student said, “I used to go to the library to read but because the library was not good, the books were packed from it so we want it to be renovated so we can have our books back to read.”



Besides, Beatrice Eshun, a class six student also mentioned that “We want a good library, this one is destroyed so you people should come and do it for us so that we can have a place to read.”







Besides, speaking with Hon. Matthew Acquah, the assemblyman for the area, admitted that such a report has come before him and he is working to get some funds for the refurbishment.

“I know about the bad state of the library, it has been like this for over two years now but we’re trying our best to get it renovated. They brought a budget which I promised to assist with! But I’m also pleading to anyone who can help us to come to our aid because this’s a big school,” he mentioned.







Abonyi Catholic/BA Basic School is located at Gomoa Abonyi in the Gomoa Central District in the Central Region. The school enrolls from KG to JHS with a population of about 500 students.