Headteacher gets 15 years for defiling JHS girl

The convict pleaded not guilty

Source: GNA

A 44-year-old headteacher has been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for defiling a 15-year old final year Junior High School (JHS) student, by the Circuit Court, in Accra.

George Agyekum, the convict, who was contracted to teach the girl, but had sex with her, pleaded not guilty to defilement.



Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire said the complainant was a trader residing at Shaibu, near Dansoman, Accra, and convict, headteacher of a private school (name withheld), at Shaibu, also in Accra.



The prosecution said as a part of the preparation for the 2021 Basic Education Certificate Examination, the school authorities asked the victim and her colleagues to remain on campus for effective teaching and learning.



Chief Insp Atimbire said on September 6, last year, in the evening, Agyekum informed the victim that her father had contracted him (teacher) to teach her in school.



The court heard that Agyekum took advantage of the situation and lured the girl into his room at Shaibu Night Market, and had sex with her.

According to Chief Insp Atimbire, after the act, Agyekum gave the victim GH₵50.00 and some medicine to swallow and insert the same into her private part, to prevent pregnancy.



The prosecution said the victim collected the medicine, but refused to comply with Agyekum’s instruction, and instead narrated her ordeal to a good samaritan.



Chief Insp Atimbire said when the complainant heard of the girl’s ordeal, she (complainant) reported the case to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit of Ghana Police Service, at Dansoman.



The prosecution said a Police medical form was issued to the complainant to take the victim to the hospital for examination and treatment.