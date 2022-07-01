Health Minister calls for collaboration to train top-notch healthcare professionals

Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu

Source: GNA

Mr Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, the Minister of Health, has called for effective collaboration among institutions and agencies to ensure the training of top-notch specialist health care professionals.

He said it was crucial as it would ensure that there were no parallel systems to duplicate activities and waste resources.



Mr Agyemang-Manu made the call in a speech read on his behalf to officially open the 2022 Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Scientific Conference of the Ghana College of Pharmacists in Accra.



The two-day event, which coincided with the College's 10th Anniversary, was on the theme "Improving Access to Quality Health Services Through Specialist Pharmacist Training."



The event also witnessed seven new members inducted, bringing its total membership to 41.



Mr Agyemang-Manu called for sustained collaborations to secure the health of the nation and move all towards Universal Health Coverage.

The Minister congratulated the graduating group and urged them to use the skills they had acquired from time to time to improve access to quality health services for all clients.



He also commended the institution management for the strides made even in the face of the challenges and assured the of the Ministry's continued support in the execution of their mandate.



Dr Mrs Martha Gyansa-Lutterodt, the Director of Technical Coordination Ministry of Health, in her thematic speech urged the Ghana College of Pharmacists (GCP) to produce tailored courses that would support key government policy initiatives in the country.



She said now that Ghana was exploring vaccine manufacturing, it was important that the area of specialisation was ramped up to ensure the specialists were ready to support industry to deliver on the promise.



"As a college how prepared are we to shift within our mandate to key policy initiatives by Government. Local vaccine production is one and Food and Drug Authority maturity level three going to four is another area to shape courses to support these government agendas and regional initiatives," she said.

Speaking on the theme, she underscored the importance of specialist trained pharmacists and the need for more such people.



Specialist training pharmacists play crucial roles and should be seen as strategic path towards achieving Universal Health Coverage especially through primary health care interventions; as society was better served with the level of knowledge, expertise and skills set, Dr Gyansa-Lutterodt stated.



She said COVID-19 pandemic response had thought countries and health systems around the globe innovative ways of optimising their health workforce, especially the pharmacist, to achieve better outcomes for their people.



The Director of Technical Coordination called for Ghana's health systems to embrace the extended scope of practice of the specialist trained pharmacists as outlined in Act 833 accompanied by the appropriate remuneration in accordance with the National Medicines Policy 2017.



Yvonne Yirenkyiwaa Esseku, the Rector of Ghana College of Pharmacists in her speech highlighted some of the institutions achievements and appreciated those who supported them got this far.

She Esseku said the college had completed conditions of services for staff and the strategic plan for the college and are now collaborating with the College of Health Sciences to provide joint qualification for candidates.



She congratulated the graduates and commended the team of staff for their immense support throughout the period.



Mr Joseph Kodjo Nsiah Nyoagbe, the President of the College of Pharmacists, also commended the effort of government through the Ministry of Health for investing, resourcing, and maintaining the Ghana College of Pharmacist.



He urged the graduates to face the future with pride and a sense of accomplishment towards the new chapter of their professional career.