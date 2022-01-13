Health Minister condemns petition calling for halt in nationwide Covid-19 vaccination

Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu

The Minister of Health Kwaku Agyeman-Manu has condemned some eleven doctors who have petitioned the President, calling for a halt in the nationwide vaccine rollout against the covid-19 pandemic.

According to him, vaccination is the sure way to reduce mass infections.



Mr. Agyemang Manu’s reactions follow safety concerns raised by these doctors regarding the vaccine intake.



According to the doctors, the vaccination does not limit spread of the virus in any way, adding that the vaccine mandate is only a ploy by some pharmaceutical companies to make profits.



However, speaking with GBC News, Mr. Agyemang Manu asked the public to disabuse the conspiracy theories against the disease and vaccinate. The Minister argued that those who have been vaccinated have a higher chance of protection, should they be infected.

”The fact is that we are getting the disease spreading across majority of those who are not vaccinated.



"There are some re-infection in vaccinated people but it is in smaller numbers so evidence of prevention with the vaccine is real and it has some good scientific basis else people will not go for boosters. Those who are boosting are those who have vaccinated and they are trying to rebuild the immune system such that they cannot get infected again”.



Mr. Agyemang Manu also spoke about the no vaccination no entry policy, and said ”the policy is progressing steadily”.