Health Minister launches ‘Healthier Diets for Healthy Lives’ project

Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu

The Minister of Health, Hon. Kwaku Agyeman-Manu has launched the Healthy Diet 4 Healthy Lives (HD4HL) project aimed at informing, empowering, guiding, and discouraging consumer action within their food environment.

The project which is expected to be fully implemented in the next 3 years will respond to, among other things, build evidence and mobilize multi-stakeholder action towards a policy bundle for healthier and more equitable consumer food environments that will reduce the double burden of malnutrition.



The partnering agencies include the Food and Drugs Authority, the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA), Coalition of Actors for Public Health Advocacy (CAPHA) and United Nations (UN) Agencies (WHO), and the School of Public Health at the University of Ghana.



The project also seeks to bring about interventions, programs and policies that have the potential to simultaneously reduce the risk or burden of both undernutrition (including wasting, stunting, and micronutrient deficiency or insufficiency) and overweight, obesity or diet-related issues



Among other things, the project will provide an environments in which the foods, beverages, and meals that contribute to a population’s diet, meeting national dietary guidelines, are widely available, affordably priced, and widely promoted.

Principal Investigator of the HD4HL Project, Prof. Amos Laar said the project will help respond swiftly to diet-related issues in the country.



“Over the years research evidence from within Ghana but also globally speaks to the fact that there’s an increasing prevalence of diet related non communicable diseases and these include obesity, diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease and some cancers.



"And so, to respond to combating these diet-related noncommunicable diseases, as researchers, we knew we needed to generate evidence, evidence that researchers, policymakers, but also civil society, and to some extent, even the lay public can use to make either immediate or strategic decisions. And so, that to some extent motivated this particular project. he said.



Professor Laar also noted that the project will enable the University of Ghana to move “beyond conducting policy-influencing and policy-impacting public health research” to “contributing sufficiently and meaningfully to public health policy making in Ghana.”