Health Minister must go - Ghanaians speak on Sputnik V vaccine contract saga

Aman sharing his views on GhanaWeb TV

• Many Ghanaians have called for the Health Minister has been asked to resign

• The Minister is believed to have lied under oath



• President Akufo-Addo has been asked to revoke Mr Agyeman-Manu's appointment



Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman-Manu has been admonished to step down from his position following his gaffe in the procurement of the Sputnik V vaccine.



Some Ghanaians who spoke to GhanaWeb have called for the head of the health minister, Mr Agyeman-Manu.



The Minister has been accused of breaching constitutional provisions without parliamentary approval and the Public Procurement Act according to a report by the Parliamentary Committee that probed the Sputnik V vaccine contract.

Whereas scores of persons including the Minority in Parliament have called for the President to revoke the appointment of Mr Agyeman-Manu, others believe that he deserves a second chance.



Mr Nortey, a 65-years old man speaking to GhanaWeb called on the Minister to step down.



“It is high time we speak the truth, nothing but the truth. If they have not come out with this, nobody would have known. Now that it’s out, he should go home. He is not the only Ghanaian; we should try another person."



Another named John, added: "For a whole Minister, once you lie, you should step down that’s all. Once you lie, whether you are a good minister or not, you must step down once you lie to the whole nation. You have to step down for someone to investigate him… If you go to Europe, UK, America and even in Germany, once you lie, you personally step down unless you come out to publicly apologise and they will forgive you and not the Head of State."



Others have argued that the call for the Minister's resignation is premature, adding that he should remain at post.

“Although you might think that what he did was a lie, let's look at another side of the issue to know whether it’s intentional. We shouldn’t ask him to just resign because of what he said. In other aspects, he has done a lot for the Health Ministry so let's give him a chance, we are humans and can make mistakes. If he comes back to say he’s sorry we will forgive him," said Humphrey.



Another added: “We should give him a second chance because someone might do something and be sorry for what he has done. I know that next time he will change his character."



The Minority Chief Whip Alhaji Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka also believes that Mr Agyaman-Manu must be sanctioned.



Speaking at a press conference on Friday, August 6, he intimated that: "He (Health Minister) must be removed by the President. He is not fit to occupy the office of a Minister of State; and must, therefore, be removed from office henceforth, failing, which this House must pass a vote of censure on the Minister."