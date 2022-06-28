Health Minister submits evidence against Ato Forson in ambulance case

Kwaku Agyeman-Manu is the Health Minister

More than 10 pieces of evidence submitted against Ato Forson in ambulance case

Ato Forson accused of causing financial loss to the state



Ato Forson in court over ambulance distribution case



The Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, has submitted some pieces of evidence against the former Deputy Finance Minister, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, and two others in court.



Dr. Forson and two others are being accused of causing financial loss to the state by refusing to distribute some ambulances in their possession.



On Tuesday, June 28, 2022, myjoyonline.com reports indicated that more than 10 pieces of evidence were presented against Ato Forson.

Agyeman-Manu and the Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, presented the evidence in court.



According to Mr. Agyeman-Manu, he noticed the scandal during his time as Chairman of the Health Committee for the then-incoming government’s transition team.



He said some ambulances which had gone through various processes and were expected to be delivered by the ministry had still not been delivered.



“I was appointed as Chairman of the Transition Committee on Health after the changeover of government. During the transition deliberations, it came to my notice that ambulances were supposedly procured by the Ministry of Health but had not been delivered. Later after the transition, I was appointed as substantive Minister of Health.



“My handing over notes indicated the lack of ambulances. So, I became interested in the ambulances that had still not been delivered to the Ministry,” he is quoted by Myjoyonline.com.

Kwaku Agyeman-Manu then presented some documents to the court to back his claims.



According to Myjoyonline.com, the documents included a proposal from businessman Richard Dzakpa to the Health Ministry for the supply of 200 ambulances, a letter from the cabinet to the then ministers of Health and Finance, indicating approval to obtain a loan facility of €15.8 million from Stanbic Bank Ghana.



Also submitted to the Court was a request from the two ministries for parliamentary approval.



Evidence of this parliamentary approval was also given with another letter from the Ministry of Health signed by another accused person, Seth Animana, to the Public Procurement Authority (PPA).



In the letter to the PPA, the Health Ministry was seeking approval to single source the procurement of the 200 ambulances to a company by the name Big Sea General Limited.

The PPA is said to have written to demand further details on the contract from the Ministry of Health.



Agyemang-Manu said the Ministry responded that Big Sea was influential in government obtaining a loan from Stanbic Bank, hence the request.



However, Manu insisted there is no evidence backing the alleged role of Big Sea in obtaining the loan.



“The parliamentary approval was for the financing agreement and not any requirement of sole sourcing to Big Sea. What I can say is the fact that I have not sighted a document of such nature at the Ministry alluding to this particular paragraph that was being used to justify the single source letter in favour of Big Sea General.



“What this paragraph is saying is that this company, referring to Big Sea General Trading, arranged to fund this project. Procuring 200 ambulances. There is no evidence that shows that the arrangement for the funding was done by Big Sea.”

Businessman, Mr. Dzakpa is also standing trial alongside Dr. Ato Forson.



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below.







LAYL/FNOQ