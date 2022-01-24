Health directorate rolls out covid-19 jabs for pregnant women

Pregnant women can now get vaccinated

The Ashanti Regional Health Directorate has commenced vaccinating pregnant women against coronavirus in the region.

At the commencement of the vaccination, pregnant women were left out due to inadequate research on how they will react to the jab.



But addressing the media today, Monday, 24 January 2022, the Regional Director, Dr. Emmanuel Tinkorang said evidence has shown that pregnant women can take the jab against the pandemic.



Dr. Tinkorang noted that when women are pregnant, their immunities are low and for that reason, taking the covid jab will be better and more beneficial to them.



He further noted that pregnant women are at risk of dying when they get covid-19.



Dr. Tinkorang said they have recommended Moderna and Pfizer for the vaccination of pregnant women.

He said the first dose for pregnant women will be given as early as possible to protect them.



Dr. Tinkorang also indicated that they have started giving boosters to the high-risk group.



Meanwhile, a total of 2,200,377 doses have been administrated in the region.



Dr. Tinkorang said some 1,612,802 people have at least taken one dose while 637, 628 people have been fully vaccinated.



He said the region has 61 active cases of covid-19 while 389 people have died from the pandemic in the region.