Health expert calls on WHO to rename Monkeypox disease

File Photo

The Chief of Party and Public Health Physician, JSI Research and Training Institute, Dr Henry Nagai, has called on the World Health Organization (WHO) to rename the Monkeypox disease.

The clarion call follows growing concerns in some Ghanaian communities who consider the disease “derogatory,” as it instigates stigma and discrimination.



“WHO must listen, work hard and change the name of the disease now”, Dr Nagai stated when he spoke on Ghana’s perspective at a free webinar session on emerging viral infections and diseases with a focus on the Monkeypox virus.



As of September, the country had recorded 84 cases of the Monkeypox disease.



The Greater Accra region topped the list of suspected and confirmed cases with 191 and 51, respectively.



The suspected cases recorded were 535 across 38 districts. Also, four deaths were recorded, two in the Upper East and one each in the Greater Accra and Central regions.

In a breakdown, Dr Nagai explained that 51 cases of the Monkeypox disease were among males and constituted 60.7 per cent.



According to him, the national fatality rate also stood at 4.8 per cent.



So far, the Bono region has recorded 16 suspected cases, Ahafo region nine, Ashanti 69, Bono East 15, Central region 15, Eastern region 48 and North-East region four.



The northern region has recorded 24 suspected cases, Oti region seven, Savannah seven, Upper East 43, Upper West 25, Volta region 18, Western 11 and Western North three.



The World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Africa organised the four-hour webinar, which among other objectives, sought to support the continental response, by advocating proactive measures from African leadership to overcome the Monkeypox disease.