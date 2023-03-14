Health facilitiesin Ashanti Region yet to receive vaccines

File photo: Some parents who had visited the facilities had to go home disappointed as the vaccines

Despite the announcement by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) and the arrival of childhood vaccines in the country, some health facilities in the Ashanti region are yet to receive the vaccines.

A visit to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, the Maternal and Child Health Hospital popularly called ‘Children's Hospital’ at Adum, the Manhyia Government Hospital, and the Suntreso Government Hospital, all in the Ashanti Regional capital of Kumasi, by Class 91.3 FM, Monday, 13 March 2023, revealed that the facilities, were yet to receive their share of the vaccines.



Some parents who had visited the facilities had to go home disappointed as the vaccines were yet to arrive.



The Regional Health Director, Dr Emmanuel Tenkorang, however, told Class 91.3 FM’s Ashanti Regional Correspondent, Elisha Adarkwah that the region has received its share of the vaccines.



Dr Tenkorang said: “We have all the vaccines that we had shortage [of]. They’ve all arrived.

“We received them during the weekend, so we’ve started the distribution this morning.”



He indicated that by the close of the week, the various facilities would have received the vaccines.



He advised parents whose children are due for vaccination or missed out on their vaccination to remain calm as their children will definitely be immunised.



“All that I’ll tell them to do is that, they shouldn’t rush, the vaccines are in, they shouldn’t rush, they should just remain calm and then make sure that they take their children to the vaccination centres,” Dr Tenkorang stated.