Health practitioners advised to treat all patients as potential Coronavirus carriers

In the wake of increased cases of Coronavirus cases among health practitioners in the country, a Clinical Director and Surgeon at the Koforidua Regional Hospital, Dr Foster Amponsah Manu has advised health care providers to ensure maximum protection against the deadly virus.



Dr Amponsah Manu has called on health practitioners to treat all patients as potential COVID-19 carries in their line of duty. This he believes, will curb the spread of the virus among staff across the various health facilities in the country.

According to reports, a total of 1,069 health workers in the Eastern Region have contracted the virus since its outbreak in March 2020. Some 224 health workers in New Jaben contracted the virus at the Regional Hospital with 2 persons dying from COVID-19 complications.



As part of efforts to control the spread of the virus, management of the Koforidua Regional Hospital have suspended all internal meetings and gathering and has intensified struct adherence to all COVID-19 safety protocols.



Currently, in Ghana, 103,019 persons have contracted the virus with the death toll standing at 823. The total number of recoveries is 97,213.