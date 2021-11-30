Healthcare: Ayensuano MP comes to the aid of Teacher Mante residents

Some residents of Ayensuano District

Source: GNA

Mr Teddy Addi Safori, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayensuano Constituency, in collaboration with the Lions Clubs International District 418, has organized a free diabetes screening exercise for residents of Teacher Mante in the Ayensuano District.

As part of the gesture which was supported by Frankel Foundation for Diabetes, the MP also donated boxes of drugs to a health facility within the Teacher Mante area.



The activity began around 8:00am and lasted until 2:30pm.



About 550 beneficiaries of the exercise were taken through diabetes education programme, highlighting some high-risk causes such as lack of exercise, obesity and family history.



In an interview with the media during the screening exercise, Mr Safori noted that the outreach programme aimed at creating more awareness amongst people who might be unaware of the causes and effects of diabetes.



“I am concerned about the health of my constituents, so I conducted a research and found that, one of their major problems is about health, because there is no access to good health in this constituency”.



The MP noted that this inspired him to write letters to most of the pharmaceutical companies in Accra to officially introduce the Ayensuano Constituency to them and as well plead for assistance.

“I also thought about engaging community-service oriented groups such as Lions Clubs to help with health screenings”, he added.



Mr Safori, who commended Lions Clubs for their numerous humanitarian services, therefore encouraged the participants on the need to visit public health facilities regularly, to check their status.



Dr Afia Nyarko Boakye, President of Accra Metro Lions Club, also stated that Lions Clubs International’s mission for diabetes was to reduce the prevalence of diabetes and improve the quality of life of those diagnosed.



She said in that regard, the awareness campaign and screening exercise is in line with the Club’s plan, thus, to set the month of November aside for diabetes awareness globally by its members.



She mentioned that the group extends its humanitarian services to deprived communities by screening and offering medication as well.



Dr Boakye underscored the need for people to get screened to know their diabetes status as this would enable them detect the risk factors of getting the diseases and also managing cases to prevent any future complications.