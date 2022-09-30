Healthcare delivery is not a one man show – Vice President PSGH

Vice President of Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSGH), Kwabena Asante

Vice President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSGH), Kwabena Asante Offei, has emphatically stated that healthcare delivery is not something entrusted to the care of one man.

According to him, the most effective healthcare requires teamwork which he applauds Ghanaian health practitioners for.



Speaking to Sefah Danquah on e.tv Ghana’s ‘Men’s Lounge’ show, he said, “I think that to be honest, pharmacists in Ghana have really pushed wholistic pharmaceutical care in our country over the years.”



Using industrialization in Ghana as an example, he mentioned the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry as one of the most well organized, and advanced in the country “and this is led by pharmacists.

I was interning in one of the hospitals on a Tuesday for the first day with the senior pharmacist and 4 other young pharmacists. We were a team of about 12-15 people including doctors, nurses psychologists, nutritionists, and pharmacists moving from patient to patient. So, after everyone has given their report, the pharmacist prescribes the medication because he’s the expert in the field,” he revealed.



Regional Chairman of the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana(PSGH), Stephen Bonney who was also on the show, agreed to this statement adding that pharmacists contribute immensely to the healthcare delivery system of the country.



“This is why when you go to any health facility and it comes to medicine, they all look up to the pharmacists,” he added.