Healthcare made easy with Dokpam Technology

File photo

CEO of Dokpam Ghana, Mr. Kwabena Hene Ahenkang has announced that he shall be launching Dokpam technology in Ghana next week

The launch is slated for 24th of May 2022 at the Noguchi Memorial Institute, Legon.



According to the CEO, the Dokpam technology intends to make getting access to healthcare providers easier than it is at the moment. It helps clients to get the opportunity to schedule an appointment on their phones and to meet the specialist at the healthcare facility.



He added, it also makes it easier for a client to meet their physician online via a video call for medical advice.



Again, Dokpam technology allows anyone to chat via text or voice and get advice from the best specialist from anywhere around the world with ease and speed.

Dokpam technology is registered under Data Protection Commission and affiliated to Health Facilities Regulatory Agency (Hefra).



In an interview with Rev. Nyansa Boakwa of Happy FM, Mr. Kwabena Hene shared that Canada developed Dokpam to create convenience in their health sector by bridging the gap between the patient, the health professional and the facility.



In that same vein, Ghana is adopting this concept of convenience to allow a patient to access a doctor everywhere at any time via smart devices with the help of the Dokpam app.



He concluded that, he is already super excited in anticipation to officially launch this application in Ghana and assured everyone that with Dokpam your health is in your hands wherever you go.