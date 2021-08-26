Heap of garbage at Madina Market cleared

Some traders in the market are relieved the site has been cleared

Accra, the largest of the suburbs in the Greater Accra region has, for decades, been battling with waste management. What is clear is that the supply of waste management services over the years falls far below the demands. And this is very evident particularly with the increasing growth of urbanization.

The unsanitary conditions in some public spaces, particularly open markets now serve as a haven for heaps of rubbish, public spaces including market centers, discouraging many from buying from markets.



Uncontrollable dumping of refuse at marketplaces is a serious canker in Accra and the Madina market is not been left out. The market is one of the busiest markets in the La Nkwantanang Madina Municipal Assembly, a district in the Greater Accra Region.



The market is a major source of revenue for development without a doubt. However, the front view of the market at a point becomes the site for garbage disposal; a breeding ground for rodents and insects such as mosquitoes and cockroaches. The market women sell under insanitary conditions which pose a health risk for consumers.



The sellers who display their wares in the opening said the heap of junk in the market was affecting their business as the customers complain of the stench that emanates from the refuse.



The visit to the market revealed conditions under which traders plied their trade was however clean, thanks to the municipal assembly.

However, there are some pockets of garbage issues at the market’s lorry station.



Municipal environmental health officer at the La Nkwantanang Madina Municipal Assembly Joseph Quacoe told Happy FM’s Joseph Nii Ankrah that, sanitation at Madina and its surroundings is a bit challenging due to the volume of waste produced in the municipality by the people due to the increase in population.



Mr. Quacoe outlined the steps the assembly is taking to deal with the sanitation and waste management menace permanently.



Some traders at the Madina Zongo junction thank the authorities for measures outlined to curb the sanitation issues at the market but said a lot more can be done.