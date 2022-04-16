Hear my side of the story before you call me a traitor – Adwoa Safo

Sarah Adwoa Safo

Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya Sara Adwoa Safo has questioned why a follower on Facebook will call her a traitor.

The Dome Kwabenya Member of Parliament says people should not listen to one-sided stories and paint her black.



Adwoa Safo indicates that she wants a listening ear to hear her part of the story in order to make a better and informed judgement.



The Member of Parliament said further that she will not just leave her work behind people have been made to believe because she has a social contract with the people of Dome Kwabenya.



Adding that she will be seen in no time pushing government business.



“Very well dear patriot. Had to deal with a few personal issues which has kept me away. In no way, will I consciously stay away from supporting government business in the house of Parliament. Be rest assured, that in no time, you will see me in Parliament pushing government business.”



“I truly admire your zeal for our dear party. Been following your exploits on Facebook. Keep up the good work. Indeed the NPP is bigger than any individual but again, it is these individuals who make up the party. Let us learn to know before we pass judgement. I won’t stay in the USA forever. I have a social contract with the good people of Dome-Kwabenya which I consider sacrosanct. In good time, I will be back to continue the good work we have done together in the constituency and ably represent their interests and aspirations in the august House of Parliament.”

Adwoa Safo has come under immense attacks from especially members of her political party the New Patriotic Party.



She has been described as a traitor for not coming back to Ghana to support the Majority to pass the E-Levy in Parliament.



Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong indicated in an interview on Accra-based Asaase Radio that Adjoa Safo wants to be made Deputy Majority Leader before she will agree to fly back into the country.



Kennedy Agyapong says he will support any attempt to remove the Dome Kwabenya Member of Parliament for holding the NPP by the balls.



Meanwhile, the Speaker of Parliament has referred Sarah Adwoa Safo to the Privileges Committee of Parliament for absenting herself from Parliamentary sitting.