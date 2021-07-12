Hearing-impaired cleaner dies after tipper truck runs into Tema motorway tollbooth

A tipper truck run over a tollbooth on the Tema Motorway

• A cleaner at Tema motorway tollbooth is dead

• He died after a tipper truck run into the motorway tollbooth



• He was trapped in the debris



Isaac Koomson, a 56-year-old cleaner, who has a hearing and speech impairment and was injured severally after a tipper truck run into the motorway tollbooth, has died.



Koomson was left with serious injuries to his legs and hand as a result of the accident which occurred on Monday, July 12, 2021.



His death was confirmed at the Tema General Hospital shortly after admission.

Isaac Koomson was trapped in the debris; it took bystanders’ intervention to pull him out.



After he was pulled out of the debris, he was left lying on the ground helplessly, with many onlookers at the scene, before he was taken to the Tema General Hospital.



The son of the deceased, John Koomson, lamented to Citi FM about the poor conditions under which the late father worked.



He said, his father “has been going to work every day for about three to four months now, but has never been paid. I don’t know what is going on in this country that is making the hearing-impaired to be working under this condition.”



Other victims who were occupying a salon car that was hit by the tipper truck before it crashed into the tollbooth are also severely injured.

The driver of the truck who was earlier arrested by the police, is also said to have sustained some injuries alongside one tollbooth attendant who reportedly had some minor cuts on the face.



The injured persons are all being treated at the Tema General Hospital.



Meanwhile, the Ministry of Roads and Highways has visited the victims at the hospital and promised the government will take care of the medical bills of those on admission.



