Hearing of suit against govt’s move to mine in Atewa forest begins

The High Court

The hearing of the suit in which some individuals and groups have dragged government to court over the prospecting bauxite mine in the Atewa Range Forest has commenced.

The plaintiffs consisting of environmentalists, climate change activists, individuals, civil society and non governmental organizations are challenging government’s move to mine bauxite in the forest.



They also argue that the government is undertaking mining activities in the forest without mineral right.



Arocha Ghana and 10 other plaintiffs have urged the court to compel the government to restore or pay the cost of damages that had been caused as a result of recognisance, prospecting and clearing of roads in the Forest.

The matter is in the High Court in Accra presided over by Justice John Nyante Nyandu.



In court on Monday, Dr Seth Appiah Kubi, the National Director of Arocha Ghana who is an environmentalist entered the witness box and gave evidence of their claim.