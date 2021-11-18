Heaven On Earth Conference 2021, the best is yet to come!!

The Heaven On Earth Conference will come from November 17-21, 2021

The Empowerment Worship Center led by Prophet Gideon Danso invites you to a destiny-shifting encounter dubbed Heaven on Earth conference (HOEC ’21) at 9 am (morning session) and 6 pm (evening session) - each day from November 17-21, 2021. HOEC ’21 is a homecoming conference enriched in The Word, praise, and worship with the purpose of building faith and declaring a word of Hope for the coming year.

As the Lord’s Kingdom comes, and His will is done on earth, as it is in Heaven, we are ready to behold His glory, majesty, and power. You will be transformed by spirit-filled messages which the Lord has put in the hearts of His noble servants to reveal to us that indeed - THE BEST IS YET TO COME!! - This is the theme of this year’s HEAVEN ON EARTH CONFERENCE ‘21.



Come and receive inspirational and transformational words through anointed vessels. The Host Prophet Gideon Danso, together with Pastor Samuel Rodriguez, Pastor Dr. Mensah Otabil, Pastor John Gray, Pastor Keion Henderson, Pastor Paul Daugherty, and Pastor Bradley Knight will be ministering.



Two speakers each night! Dante Bowe (member of the Bethel Music collective and the Maverick City Music collective – USA) and our very own EWCLive will lead us in worship on Sunday night at 6 pm.



Prepare yourself to join the sessions in person at the Prayer Factory, Dzorwulu next to the Allied Heights Building in Accra, or virtually on any of our social media handles.

Check out www.heavenonearthewc.com for more info!



Indeed, Heaven is upon the Earth. God bless you.



