Heavy downpour wrecks Kodie-Aduman highway

Residents want authorities to pay attention to the road

Correspondence from Ashanti Region

Residents of Aduamoa in the Afigya Kwabre South District are calling on authorities to immediately rehabilitate the Kodie-Aduman road which has been wrecked as a result of heavy downpour.



The call has become necessary as the bridge connecting Kodie to Aduamoa and other neighboring communities has collapsed in a recent heavy downpour.



GhanaWeb ascertained that the newly asphalted road was constructed over a 15-year-old bridge that was weak yet the contractor failed to rehabilitate the bridge.



It was observed that the running water overpowered the weakened culverts of the bridge leading to its collapse and has affected the main road making a majority of residents stranded; neither cars nor motorcycles could freely ply the road.

“This disaster has created havoc for us since it has abruptly halted the movement of students who attend Aduman SHS and other commuters. The road was constructed just 3 years ago over this 15 years old bridge which was constructed under the administration of President Kuffour because it was weak and could not withstand the pressure of the flowing waters, this is the result and it is affecting our community adversely” a resident said.



Speaking to GhanaWeb correspondence in the Ashanti, the residents within Aduamoa and its immediate environment noted that the havoc caused by heavy downpour has compelled commuters to trek for long-distance to their destinations as they ply the same road with greater care which poses danger to lives of commuters.



The resident allegedly pointed fingers at DCE in the area, Christian Adu Poku as they blamed him for his preparation for the building of Fishpond around the river bank.



The Assembly Member for Aduman electoral area, Hon. Augustine Anokye Asiamah said the situation is very worrisome and authorities must pay attention to it with immediate effect.