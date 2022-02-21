Heavy rainfall destroys property at Assin Anwiasu

Some of the impacted buildings

Source: GNA

The Assin District office of the National Management Organisation (NADMO) has taken inventory to enable it to support some 60 households which had their property destroyed during a powerful windstorm accompanied by heavy rains at Assin Anwiasu .

The rains left many residents in the area devastated and stranded as their belongings running into hundreds of Cedis were destroyed.



The downpour, which started at 1600 hours and lasted for an hour, ripped off roofs of houses, churches, schools and other buildings in the farming community.



The Adom International Primary and Junior High School, for instance, had its roofs ripped off and some wooden panels broken making the school inhabitable for teaching and learning.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Nana Yaw Kwamina Ababio II the Chief of the area, expressed worry over the situation and called on government and other stakeholders to come to their aid.



Some of the affected persons, he said, were perching with relatives and others were yet to find places of abode.



Mr Adamu Frimpong, the District NADMO Officer when contacted, assured that all those affected in the disaster would be supplied with some relief items to ease them of their plight.