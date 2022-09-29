Heavy rainfall destroys property at Bantama

Some drivers were also held up by the rains preventing them from driving home safely

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

Urban flooding has become a major problem in many parts of the country due to its social, economic and environmental impact.

Some unfortunate drivers were also held up by the rains, with the flooded roads preventing them from driving home safely.



In areas like Bantama, Atonsu, and Tafo, the rains were so severe that they left some residents stranded after their homes were covered in a pool of water.

In some parts of the Ashanti Region, the flood seems to occur every year, which adversely affects livelihoods, property, infrastructure, and lives and renders many people homeless.



Tremendous rain, which began early in the morning of Tuesday, September 27, 2022, has flooded some parts of Bantama in the Ashanti region.