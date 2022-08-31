Heavy rains cut off communities in West Gonja Municipal

The situation has left members of the affected communities

Correspondence from Savannah Region

A heavy downpour on Sunday, August 28, 2022, cut off two communities in the West Gonja Municipal from Damongo which serves as the administrative capital for both the municipality and the Savannah Region.



The affected communities are Murugu and Mognori making socio-economic prosperity unbearable for perishable farmers who cart their farm produce to the Damongo daily market for income.



A small bridge constructed over a culvert linking the communities to the Municipal and Regional capital, Damongo, got submerged and had its major metal dislocated setting it up as a death trap for commuters and motorists.



The situation has left members of the affected communities with no option but to stay at home.



The Assemblyman for Mole Electoral Area, Mr. Eric Bani Dasana in an interview with GhanaWeb explained that there was an overflow of the river and bridge on the main road which link the communities to the Municipal capital.



"As a result, residents of the affected communities have been left stranded after the heavy downpour submerged the only bridge on the road preventing motorists and commuters entry to or from the communities", he lamented.

He further indicated that people who intend moving out of the communities to various destinations are deep stuck in their homes with no one going or coming.



According to him, only people with enough courage are able to cross the floodwaters by boarding a canoe which has been made available for transportation as they await the floodwaters to simmer.



He expressed worry about the situation and called on the authorities to take actions to stop its reoccurrence.



He said the West Gonja Municipal Engineer had been briefed on the regrettable situation but a swift action is yet to be sanctioned to bring finality to the perennial issue.



The Municipal Chief Executive for the area, Hon. Karim Musah Kusubari has since visited the scene to at first hand, assess the situation for proper re-engineering of the bridge to reconnect the cut off communities to the Municipal capital.