Heavy security at Ashaiman Court for Oliver Barker's reappearance

Mawusi Oliver Barker Vormawor is expected in court today

FixTheCountry activist arrested

Oliver Barker charged with treason felony



Court denies #FixTheCountry Convener bail



There is a heavy police presence at the Ashaiman District Court as the appearance of embattled #FixTheCountry Convener, Mawusi Oliver Barker Vormawor is expected at the court later in the day.



He was earlier last month arraigned before the court on February 13, 2022, having been charged with treason felony following his arrest on February 11, 2022.



The court last month denied the activist bail on the basis of jurisdiction - vis a vis the charges of treason felony pressed against him.

He was therefore remanded into custody and the case adjourned to today, Monday, February 28, 2022.



Ahead of his reappearance in court, dozens of armed police officers have been deployed to the Ashaiman District Court and its environs.



Traffic has also been directed away from the court to manage security in the area.



Background



Oliver Barker Vormawor's arrest was effected by National Security Operatives on February 11, at the Kotoka International Airport after he had arrived in the country from the UK.

He was later handed over to the Ashaiman Police who announced his arrest as being in connection with his threat to stage a coup if the controversial Electronic Transactions Levy (E-Levy) is passed into law by parliament.



According to the police, Oliver Barker in a Facebook post which he said he will "do the coup himself" if the proposed 1.5% E-Levy is passed into law, showed "a clear statement of intent with a possible will to execute a coup in his declaration of intent to subvert the constitution of the Republic."



