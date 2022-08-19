Heavy security presence at KNUST after clash between Katanga-Conti hall clash, calm restored

Correspondence from Ashanti Region

Hundreds of police personnel have been deployed to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Kumasi, after the clash between two popular halls in the school.



The clash that occurred between the Katanga Hall and the Continental Hall witnessed the destruction of many properties, including nine(9) cars and eleven students being injured.



A visit to the school's campus by GhanaWeb's Ashanti Regional Correspondent, Nana Peprah, saw the presence of many police personnel being positioned at the places including the two feuding halls.



Though attempts to get students' reactions proved futile, free movement of students on campus was back to normalcy.

Meanwhile, Dr. Norris Bekoe, the University's URO speaking to GhanaWeb revealed that one of the two heavily injured victims is a member of the Mensah Sarbah Hall from the University of Ghana.



According to the source, some students from the University of Cape Coast had secretly joined members of Katanga Hall during their "Zulu Possession" which was marked as part of the week's celebration.



