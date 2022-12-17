Heavy security presence at NDC’s National Delegates Congress

There is a heavy security presence at the National Delegates Congress of the National Democratic Congress.

The Officers and men dressed in anti-riot security gear were heavily equipped with modern riot control gadgets including batons, shields, riot vehicles, ambulances and other intelligence equipment.



They are to provide security for the congress at the Accra Sports Stadium as the party elects its national executives for the next four years.



Over 9,000 delegates take turns to cast their votes for the preferred candidates for the various positions.



With the National Women and Youth Organizers elections out of the way and Sammy Gyamfi’s National Communications Officer as the only contender, there are still nine positions up for grabs with over 62 candidates vying for those slots.

As with elections of this nature, some positions have been earmarked as the most keenly contested owing to the persons involved; this includes the national chairmanship race, General Secretary, National Organiser among others.







NYA/MA