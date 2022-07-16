Heavy security presence at the Accra Sports Stadium as NPP elects National Officers

Delegates across the country have trouped into the Accra sports stadium for the National Delegates Conference amid heavy security.

It is expected that over 6, 100 delegates across the country will be voting for New officers for the political party.



The political party is leaving nothing to chance as recent reports have indicated that Ghana stands the risk of terrorist attacks.



Police personnel are seen at every corner of the Accra sports stadium.



Apart from the patrols, Police search each and every individual before you are allowed entry into the stadium.

However, it would be observed that the party that touts itself with major development in digitalization seems to have relegated their innovations.



Delegates and other members of the public who are attending the event have had to queue and manually prove their legibility before they are allowed entry into the premises of the Accra sports stadium.







