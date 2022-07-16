0
Menu
News

Heavy security presence at the Accra Sports Stadium as NPP elects National Officers

Video Archive
Sat, 16 Jul 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Delegates across the country have trouped into the Accra sports stadium for the National Delegates Conference amid heavy security.

It is expected that over 6, 100 delegates across the country will be voting for New officers for the political party.

The political party is leaving nothing to chance as recent reports have indicated that Ghana stands the risk of terrorist attacks.

Police personnel are seen at every corner of the Accra sports stadium.

Apart from the patrols, Police search each and every individual before you are allowed entry into the stadium.

However, it would be observed that the party that touts itself with major development in digitalization seems to have relegated their innovations.

Delegates and other members of the public who are attending the event have had to queue and manually prove their legibility before they are allowed entry into the premises of the Accra sports stadium.



Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
After 14 IVFs and multiple miscarriages, this couple are now parents to twins
Barker-Vormawor hails Dormaahene Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II
Atta Mills govt didn’t treat me with the decorum I deserved – Kufuor
This former minister of state became a commercial driver after leaving office
NPP National Executives: Gabby projects who will win what position
Minority ‘clash’ with Joe Wise on Adwoa Safo saga
Nat'l Cathedral: Secretariat refusing to answer questions – Ablakwa claims
A Plus responds to Wontumi's suit
Kwabena Agyapong recounts how Bawumia became an NPP member
What Akufo-Addo said in 2016 about the ‘family and friends’ syndrome gov't
Related Articles: