0
Menu
News

Heavy security presence in Yendi following reprisal attacks

Police Officers.png File Photo

Fri, 15 Apr 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

There is a heavy Police presence at Yendi following the killing of at least eight herdsmen in a suspected reprisal attack on Zakole, a herder Community in the Northern Region.

The attack was triggered when a teacher of Dagbon State Senior High School, Jacob Koila was killed in a suspected armed robbery at Zagban on the Yendi-Zabzugu road yesterday.

Sources in Yendi told GBC News that herder communities in the area are living in fear and are therefore calling for protection.

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Assin North case: Why EC can't organise by-election - Nimako
Yoni Kulendi ruled as SC judge on Assin MP’s case
Becca's husband reacts to gym video
Hudson Odoi jams to Daddy Lumba's 'Aben wo ha' as reports of Ghana switch heighten
Police officer in gun battle with suspected robbers at gas station; one shot
'Patient detention' room uncovered at St. Joseph Hospital - Report
Ghana have turned us into training horses - Nigerians slam Super Eagles over Mexico friendly
Nigerians unhappy with Arsenal's Bukayo Saka after he explained Yuroba name
GFA to appoint Otto Addo as substantive Black Stars coach - Reports
'Abused' woman calls off marriage 3 days before her wedding