Heavy tension in Kumasi as NPP regional election is put on hold for a second time

Chairman Wontumi is being keenly contested by Odeneho Kwaku Appiah

There has been a holdup in the Ashanti Regional executives election of the New Patriotic Party following a suspension of the voting exercise for the second time since its commencement.

Hundreds of NPP delegates converged at the Kumasi Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Saturday, November 28, 2022, to elect regional executives for the party.



However, the exercise has not been without constraints as the conduct of the election for the second time came to a halt.



Earlier during the exercise, some members of the party from the Obuasi Constituency caused the election to be placed on hold after protesting the exclusion of some names from the voter album.



According to a Joynews report, the exercise was halted again after a lead contender for the position of chairmanship, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah blocked some TESCON members from participating in the voting over eligibility claims.



The protest by the candidate is said to have led to the incumbent chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako alias Wontumi describing Kwaku Appiah’s objection as baseless.



A fuming Wontumi is said to have tagged the actions of his opponent as a deliberate attempt to disenfranchise his strongholds.

The objection by Odeneho Kwaku Appiah is said to have been seconded by other candidates in the election who also called for the participation of TESCON members in the exercise to be halted.







Chairman Wontumi according to the report is said to have threatened to bring in some thugs to counter other thugs he alleged to be affiliated to his contender, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah.



Meanwhile, 3news.com is reporting that voting has resumed at the Kumasi Sports Stadium after the intervention of some leaders of the NPP in the fracas that ensued.



