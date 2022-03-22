2
Heavy traffic on Tema Motorway after accident

Motorway Slciekl.png Some bystanders trying to salvage the situation to help free flow of traffic

Tue, 22 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

There’s heavy traffic on the Accra-Tema Motorway following an accident involving a heavy-duty truck.

The truck which was conveying bags of flour has taken over a huge portion of the stretch leading to Tema, causing a gridlock.

In a video captured by a Tweep - DrKitch, the truck appeared to have been mangled from the front part and hanging downwards.

The incident which happened around afternoon Tuesday, March 22, 2022 has left parts of the road covered in flour with some eyewitnesses trying to help direct drivers to allow for free flow of traffic.

