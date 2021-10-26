Heavy traffic on the Spintex Road-Flowerpot junction – Police

File Photo: Members of the public have also been advised to explore alternative routes

There is heavy vehicular traffic on the Spintex Road-Flowerpot area as a result of ongoing road construction within that enclave.

The construction has affected some sections of the road leaving a narrow passage for road users.



“The Police Administration wishes to advise motorist using the affected roads to exercise patience and follow the directions of police officers deployed to control the traffic, a statement by the police said.

Members of the public have also been advised to explore alternative routes where possible.



Meanwhile, the Police have engaged the Department of Urban Roads and the contractor concerned to help manage the situation, including the possibility of working in the night for early completion.