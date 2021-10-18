Heavy traffic to hit Accra as contractor requests 2 more days for repairs on major stretch

Heavy traffic expected to hit Accra

• The road between Shiashie and Boundary Road has been closed

• The Roads Ministry announced the blockage to last between 15th to 17th October



• However the road engineer has requested for two more days



Heavy traffic is expected to hit a major road stretch in the capital, Accra as the road contractor working on repair works between Boundary Road and Shiashie, has requested two more days to complete work.



The Boundary road was closed to motorists on Friday midnight to enable repair works on a 500-meter road commencing from Shiashie.



Resident Engineer, Ben Sackey who spoke to Citi News explained why they requested two more days to complete the work.



“Initially we anticipated that by tomorrow (Monday, October 18) we will open traffic but due to a few challenges we witnessed on the side, this will take us a day or two before we complete it.

“Our intention was to finish the work and then open it to traffic, but we have the second thought of doing the continuous work to the asphalt level before we open it to the public so that we do not come back.”



The Ministry of Roads and Highways announced the blockage of the boundary road from the Tetteh Quarshie interchange to the public from 15th to 17th October 2021.



A statement from the Roads Ministry acting through the Department of Urban Roads stated, “There will be an interruption to traffic flow within Shaishie and its environs from midnight of Friday, 15th through to midnight of Sunday, 17th October 2021, to enable the contractor to undertake repair works [on parts of the road].”



Over the weekend, there was massive traffic from the 37 Military hospital road towards Madina and also from the N1 road at Dzorwulu towards the Tetteh Quarshie roundabout.



The Ministry urged motorists to follow diversion signs to allow smooth flow of traffic while apologizing to the public.