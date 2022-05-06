3
Heavy winds bring down tree on UG-Legon campus after Friday downpour

Car Crashed By Tree The car is shown here after it was crashed by the tree

Fri, 6 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

After hours of heavy downpour on Friday, May 6, 2022, a tree fell on a parked vehicle at the University of Ghana.

The incident which is said to have occurred at the Cedi Conference Center fortunately didn’t record any casualties as there were no occupants of the said car.

In a post by Radio Univers 105.7FM on Facebook, it said the incident happened at the Cedi Conference Center on the campus.

“A tree has fallen on a car in front of the Cedi Conference Center at the University of Ghana @univofgh

“This happened during this afternoon’s downpour on the university’s campus,” the caption read.

The rains of Friday lasted for a few hours.

