Helicopter forced to land at Achimota over poor visibility

Bystanders At The Grounds.jpeg Helicopter lands at Alogboshi near Achimota

Wed, 7 Sep 2022 Source: angelonline.com.gh

A helicopter has made an emergency landing at Alogboshi, a suburb of Achimota in the Greater Accra region due to the harsh condition of the atmospheric weather.

According to Angelonline.com.gh sources in the area, onboard the helicopter were two Ghanaians and a French.

They were from Takoradi, Western region, heading to Bolgatanga in the Upper East region but were forced to land in the locality for safety.

Information from the passengers indicates that the pilot of the said helicopter with the inscription 9G-VRA could not fly the team through the atmosphere because visibility was poor.

“There is too much fog in the air hence the forced landing,” a passenger told this website’s sources.

The weather has been characterised in the region by cloudiness with showers since the dawn of the day.

According to the Ghana Meteorological Agency, cloudy weather was expected this morning over most parts of the country with slight rain over a few areas.

“Periods of sunshine are anticipated as the day unfolds,” the agency added.

