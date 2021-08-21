Help President Akufo-Addo ‘fix the country’ – Reverend Owusu Bempah to Ghanaians

Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, the founder and leader of the Glorious Word Ministry

Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, the founder and leader of the Glorious Word Ministry has appealed to Ghanaians to support government's effort in fixing the country stressing that it requires collective effort to develop the country and not just by the actions of one political leader.

According to him, whiles the onus lies on the government in power to provide leadership, it cannot solely be entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring the progress of the country.



In an interview with pressmen on the sidelines of a presentation of water supply system to the Aboabo community in the Eastern Region, Owusu Bempah admitted that the country needs fixing but proffered that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is in process of ‘fixing the country.’



He explained that President Akufo-Addo has made efforts to improve the lives of Ghanaians and deserves commendation and support.



The man of God offered that for the country to reach the level desired by citizens, everyone must play a role. He thus appealed to Ghanaians to, in their own small way contribute to the development of Ghana.

“The president is doing his best for the country but he can’t do it all by himself so if you have the means to help, do it in your own small way. Anyone who can help the country should make moves to help because the president cannot do everything. We can’t put all the burden on the president.



“The COVID-19 pandemic has seriously affected the country but the president is trying his best to shape things. The country and the world over is facing challenges but if you can help in your own little way, kindly do.”



Earlier this month, thousands of Ghanaian youth marched through some streets in Accra to demand better governance from the ruling class0.



The non-political movement saw the youth demand jobs, good roads, fight against corruption, among others. According to the organizers, the march will be replicated in all regions of the country in due course.