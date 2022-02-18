Help government fight illegal mining – Mireku Duker appeals to Ghanaians

Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker, has called on Ghanaians to help the government fight illegal mining and protect the country’s water bodies.

Mr Duker averred during the inauguration of the District Mining Committee for Prestea Huni Valley Municipality that they strive to protect the country’s resources as a national duty and that all Ghanaians must join forces with the government to attain that feat.



He reiterated that the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government has bold initiatives that will ensure safety and sustainable mining aimed at bringing the needed development and improvement to mining communities.



He added that these laudable policies are being threatened by illegal mining and gold smuggling hence the need for all Ghanaians to contribute and demonstrate enough patriotism to the fight.



Mr. Duker reported with excitement that some major water bodies in the country are beginning to regain their turbidity levels.



“Illegal mining has been the bane of this country. It’s a canker that collectively we must all fight. It’s a struggle that we must get out of our way. People are finding ways and means to have money at all costs without taking into consideration the future of this country," he maintained.

“People are mining in our river bodies without any recourse to the heritage of this country. We call on Nananom and everybody to help fight these recalcitrant. If care is not taken, we may import water going forward and as a country, we must try to deal with that. I am reliably informed that River Pra is getting better as far as the turbidity level is concerned. Let’s fight to bring back Ankobra, Birim, Offin.”



The Tarkwa-Nsuaem MP clarified that the government is focused on revamping the Natural resources sector to make it more profitable to Ghanaians.



He dismissed notions that the Akufo-Addo administration is seeking to collapse the small-scale mining sector.



Hon. Duker relayed the congratulatory message of the sector Minister to the committee members and admonished them to help the government achieve its objectives.



He commended the MCE of the area for showing exemplary leadership in the unfortunate incident at Apiate.

“This committee will go a long way in regularizing the mining sector in the municipality. The sector Minister Hon. Samuel Abu Jinapor extends his congratulatory message to you. You have been sworn in as key pillars in streamlining the mining sector in the municipality. The MCE has shown leadership as far as the Apiaste incident is concerned.”



The chairman of the committee who is also the MCE of the Prestea-Huni Valley, Dr. Isaac Dasmani thanked the government for the opportunity given them to serve and promised to work harder.



The members of the committee are Isaac Dasmani who is the chairman, Francis Asmah, Nana Kwesi Sompey, Moses Kpebu, Isaac Mwinbelle, and Bright Arko.