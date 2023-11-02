Help locate 7 Ghanaians ‘missing’ in Burkina Faso – Ayariga to Foreign Affairs ministry

Mahama Ayariga

Mahama Ayariga, the Bawku Central MP, has requested the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration to establish diplomatic relations with Burkina Faso military authorities to locate and return seven residents of the Bador and Tampizua communities.

The seven men are Abdulai Bagre, Mumuni Seidu, Issaka Nyikabo, Abu Kadir Salifu, Jebrilu Braimah, Bande Mamudu, and Bande Shaibu.



The lawmaker issued a statement on the matter revealing that the seven men, who are believed to have been arrested by the Burkinabe military, had crossed into the Bittu District of Burkina Faso to claim their cattle after they had been driven there.



This was in response to an alleged attack on nomadic herders grazing the missing men’s animals, he said.

He further disclosed that all efforts in getting senior Ghanaian military personnel to investigate the matter had been futile.



He personally contacted former Burkina Faso members of the ECOWAS Parliament, but they did not yield any positive results.



“I hereby formally write to seek your assistance to locate and secure the release and return to Ghana seven residents of the communities of Bador and Tampizua in Bawku Municipality who are believed to have been arrested by the military authorities in Burkina Faso and despite every effort we have been unable to locate them and secure their return back to Ghana,” Ayariga wrote in the statement.