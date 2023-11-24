Help police to save lives – Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to Ghanaians

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has called on Ghanaians to help the Ghana Police Service discharge their sworn duties.

According to him, the police must continue doing their job of preserving the peace and protecting Ghanaians as well, but they cannot do it alone.



Dr. Bawumia, while speaking at the National Police Training School Parade Grounds at Tesano when the 52 Cadet Officers’ were graduating to the Senior Officer’s Core, urged Ghanaians to help the police by giving them every piece of information they need about any criminal activity they have witnessed.



“We all have a role to play in building safer communities, and as the government does its part and the police also do theirs, I would like to entreat every well-being Ghanaian to come on board so that together we can sustain the gains made in ensuring a safe, peaceful, and secured Ghana,” he said as aired by Rainbow Radio Accra.

Dr. Bawumia also urged the police to be law-abiding citizens and treat people the same way they would want them to treat them.



“Let us partner with the police in our various communities. Passing on relevant information on crime and criminal activities to the police is a gesture that can save lives. As we urge the public to come on board, I wish to charge officers on parade in particular and all other police officers to know that the expectation of the Ghanaian public is for you to be proactive and accountable to them.”



“You should first be a law-abiding citizen for others to follow. As professionals, always remember to treat people the way you wish yourself or your spouse to be treated.”