Help shift focus on domestic tourism – Awal to Otumfuo

Minister for Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal

The Minister for Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal has called on the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to help shift focus on domestic tourism where Ghanaians will be encouraged to travel across the country.

Dr. Awal said domestic tourism has become necessary because the coronavirus pandemic has affected the number of tourists coming into the country.



He disclosed that the industry will invest over $20 million to improve tourism and art attractions and, therefore, the Ejisu Museum, Yaa Asantewaa’s tomb, Lake Bosomtwe, and some six handicraft centers in the Ashanti Region will be improved to create some 250,000 jobs and also contribute to the nations GDP.



Dr. Awal said this when he paid a courtesy call on Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

For his part, the Asantehene noted that the tourism industry could generate income more than cocoa if managed well, therefore, the high cost of hotels should be resolved to attract visitors to the country.



Otumfuo also encouraged art and tourism lessons for commercial drivers who make first contact with visitors for further advancement in the sector.