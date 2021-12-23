Help the Judiciary to sanitise the media industry – CJ to NMC

Chief Justice, Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah

The Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, has tasked the National Media Commission (NMC) to sanitize the media system to promote democracy.

According to the CJ, the members of the NMC who have been selected from various backgrounds should bring their experience to bear to regulate the operations in the media.



The CJ who made this known while performing the swearing into office of 18 new NMC members said it has been very rough with media reportage and that they should ensure the disputes that brought before them are dealt with amicably.

“Without the press, there will be no democracy and it is my wish that regardless of the responsibilities imposed on you by the constitution and having been selected from diverse backgrounds you will bring your experience to bear and perform this task for the interest of Ghanaians.



“As you are aware it has off late been very rough in the media when it comes to reportage and many cases are reported to my outfit and it is my wish that you can complement the efforts of the judiciary in solving many of the cases.”