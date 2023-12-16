Help upgrade Abokobi Health Center to a Polyclinic – Adwoa Safo appeals to corporate Ghana

Sarah Adwoa Safo, MP

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome-Kwabenya Constituency, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has passionately appealed to corporate Ghana and individuals to support the Abokobi Health Center to upgrade into a Polyclinic.

The facility, she noted, is in dire need of assistance in the areas of infrastructure and health devices and or tools to work with to expand its scope of work or the services it renders to the general public.



She said the rate at which the population in the communities around the Abokobi Health Center keeps increasing was overwhelming, stressing that while the government prioritizes the face-lifting of the health facility in its development agenda, support from Corporate Ghana would be welcoming in fast-tracking the upgrading process.



“While the government is doing its part to uplift the status of the Abokobi Health Center, I would like to appeal to Corporate Ghana and individuals who have the health of Ghanaian people at heart to come to the aid of the facility. The population in the communities that are direct beneficiary of the health center keeps increasing. This has brought undue pressure on the health facility and it is only through the support of Corporate Ghana and individuals that the facility could be upgraded into a polyclinic where the services they render would be broadened to accommodate more people”, she noted.



Hon. Adwoa Safo made this observation in Accra on Thursday, December 14, 2023, when she donated twenty-two (22) medical equipment worth GHS200,000.00 to the Ga East Municipal Health Directorate.



The gesture was to help resource the Abokobi Health Center and other health facilities in the Ga East Municipal to enhance healthcare delivery to the municipality.

Among the medical equipment were Baby Weighing Scales, Suction Machines, Examination Lamps, Stretches, Isoflurane Fill Adaptors, Sterilizers, Bedpans, Stethoscopes, Fetal Dopples, Drip Stands, patient screens, theatre/medicine trolleys, vacuum extractors, wheelchairs and diagnostic sets.



Commenting on the gesture, the former deputy Majority Leader of the Parliament of Ghana said “As a mother, I understand the need for better healthcare for our mothers, young ones, the aged and the exuberant youth in our constituency. It is, therefore, my vehement conviction that this will improve the healthcare delivery at the various health facilities within the Dome-Kwabenya Constituency”.



The former Minister of Public Procurement has been at the forefront of helping to improve healthcare delivery in her constituency. Over the years, she has been part of the remarkable heights in improving the health care system and delivery through the construction of a maternity clinic at Haatso, construction of the Abokobi Municipal Hospital, donation of medical items to the Taifa Polyclinic and donation of a generator set to the Taifa Clinic among many others.



She assured the people that quality healthcare delivery remains at the top of President Akufo-Addo’s agenda and would do everything possible within her might to assist him to achieve that.



“As we all know, one of the flagship programs of the Nana Addo/Bawumia-led NPP government has been the AGENDA 111 project, which seeks to increase the accessibility of healthcare in Ghana and improve healthcare infrastructure. I hope that we can all achieve best practice in our healthcare system to the benefit of the good people of Dome-Kwabenya in the coming years. I am a firm believer is a right and not a privilege”, she underscored.

The Ga East Municipal Director of Health Service, Dr. Selorm Kutsoati who received the medical items thanked the MP for her kind gesture and assured to distribute the items and “put them to use for the use of the people”.



“These items will be for the benefit of all those who are here”, she emphasized.



She then appealed to Hon. Safo to support the Municipal Health Directorate to get a Dental Chair for Abokobi and also help expand the infrastructure facilities in their quest to upgrade to a polyclinic.



“We are trying to upgrade to a Polyclinic but we don’t have space so we are unable to even attract more doctors. So, if we are able to get more space, we will be able to attract more doctors”, she stressed.