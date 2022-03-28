20
Help us complete dualization of Adenta-Dodowa road - Bawumia pleads with Chinese Ambassador

Mahamudu Bawumia 1 Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Mon, 28 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bawumia says people in Accra have been worrying him about the Adenta-Dodowa road

VP says he has been calling Chinese Ambassador to help complete Adenta-Dodowa dualization

Bawumia cuts sod for construction of 100km inner-city road in Kumasi

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has called on the Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, Lu Kun, to help the government complete the dualization of the Adenta-Dodowa road.

Speaking at the sod-cutting event for the construction of a 100km inner-city road in Kumasi, the vice president, on a lighter note, said that the people of Accra have been worrying him about the dualization of the Adenta-Dodowa road.

“You know that there is one project which I have been calling you (the Chinese Ambassador) virtually every day about. That is in Greater Accra because the people of Greater Accra have been disturbing me about it, which is the Adenta-Dodowa dualization.

"I am hoping that with your help, we will get that project started for the people between Adenta and Dodowa,” Bawumia is quoted to have said.

The Adenta-Dodowa dualization is one of the projects under the Sinohydro agreement, which was brokered in 2017, during Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s visit to China.

As part of the agreement, the Chinese Government is to fund priority infrastructure projects selected by the Government of Ghana to the tune of $ 2 billion, in exchange for Ghana's refined bauxite worth the same value.

Other road projects expected to have started by the end of 2021 under the Sinohydro facility include the 100 km of Accra inner-city roads, 100 km of Kumasi inner-city roads as well as the construction of the first-ever interchange in the northern part of the country, the Tamale interchange.

