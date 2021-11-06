Hematology and Sickle Cell centre to be built in Korle-Bu

Members of the LFP with senior management of KBTH

The Leukemia Project Foundation (LPF) is to construct a Hematology and Sickle Cell Centre for the Hospital to provide comprehensive care for patients with Leukemia and other blood-related disorders.

At a ceremony to sign the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Hospital and the LPF, the Board Chairman of the Foundation, Mr Alhassan Andani, was happy an agreement had been signed to build a center to enhance the management of patients with blood disorders.



He noted that when ready, the center will be equipped to provide comprehensive laboratory and Day Care services. The others will be an Emergency Unit, ambulance services, wards for inpatients, Outpatients Department (OPD), Bone Marrow Registry and an Administration as well as research unit.



He promised that the Foundation would do its best to complete work on the Centre within two years to coincide with the centenary celebration of the Hospital.



The Hospital’s Board Chairman, Dr David Nkansah-Dwamena, noted that making the Hospital a tourist hub was high on the agenda of the Board, adding that having a Centre such as the hematology and sickle cell center will be a good beginning to reach that objective.

Dr. Nkansah-Dwamena called on other benevolent organizations to support the Foundation execute the project.



The Chief Executive Officer of the Hospital, Dr Opoku Ware Ampomah, assured the Foundation that the necessary planned maintenance measures would be implemented to ensure the center’s longevity.



He said accountability was important in exercising stewardship over resources that are donated to support our work.



He expressed gratitude to the Foundation for the commitment in supporting the hospital to improve hematological care.