Henekrom residents appeal for extension of electricity to the community

Correspondence from Bono Region

Residents of Henekrom in the Sunyani West Municipality of the Bono Region have appealed to the government to extend electricity to the community.



The appeal comes at the backdrop of the negative impact the absence of electricity is having on the social and economic lives of the people.



According to the residents, even though the community is just 15 kilometres from Nsoatre they are yet to be connected to the national grid.



They reveal that even though electricity has been extended to other nearby communities on the stretch, Henekrom and other surrounding villages have been left out.



Francis Kunyukuo, a teacher indicated that the absence of electricity is affecting teaching and learning as teachers are unable to implement modern ways of ensuring effective teaching and learning especially during Information and Communications Technology (ICT) lessons.

“The absence of electricity is affecting effective teaching and learning in this community because teachers are not able to practicalize ICT lessons because of the absence of electricity”.



A Committee member and a farmer, Mr. Aaron Amoako, told GhanaWeb that the youth have abandoned farming which is the major occupation in the area to live in big towns like Nsoatre, Berekum, and Sunyani because there is no electricity in the community.



He revealed that if the community is connected to the national grid, it will make communication with the outside world easy, make life better for them and motivate the youth to stay in the community and venture into farming to benefit the country.



Steps Taken



The Assembly Member for the area, John Lamptey, revealed that he has written to the Sunyani West Municipal Assembly on the issue but assurances from the assembly have yielded no positive results.

He urged the assembly to expedite action on the matter since electricity has become the lifeline of every community.



