Henry Osei Akoto replies Obed Asamoah with a tall list of Mahama’s achievements in Volta Region

Former NDC National Organiser aspirant, Henry Osei Akoto

A national organiser aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the just-ended national delegate congress, Henry Osei Akoto, has disagreed with a stalwart of the party on John Dramani Mahama’s achievements in the Volta Region.

In an earlier interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Dr. Obed Asamoah said that President Mahama didn’t do anything for the region, which is considered the powerhouse of the NDC.



This, he added, was responsible for the low numbers that the NDC received in the 2020 election, as compared to earlier feats by the founder of the NDC, Jerry John Rawlings, and President John Evans Atta Mills.



Dr. Obed Asamoah also blamed the former president for the NDC’s inability to retain the Hohoe seat, which, for the first time, was won by the New Patriotic Party's John Peter Amewu.



But the 2020 parliamentary candidate for the Oforikrom Constituency, Henry Osei Akoto, has disagreed with the former Attorney General.



In a post shared on social media rebutting the claims of the law luminary and politician, Henry Osei Akoto stated that John Mahama undertook hundreds of projects in the party’s nationally acclaimed "world bank."



"Respectfully, in response to my senior comrade, Dr. Obed Asamoah, about Mahama not doing anything for Volta, I beg to differ.

"John Dramani Mahama as president did over 30 projects under health, over 129 under education, about 60 projects in the transport sector, 16 projects in the ICT sector, and many other countless projects in different sectors.



"Any doubting Thomas can provide evidence to the contrary!" he wrote.



He further provided a list of the projects cutting across the transport, health, education, ICT, and many other sectors of the economy.



See the full list of Mahama’s projects in the Volta Region, as made available by Henry Osei Akoto below:







EA