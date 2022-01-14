Henry Quartey, Western Regional Minister emerge 2021 best regional ministers - Report

Both personalities are noted for striving for growth

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey and Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah have emerged top best performing regional ministers in the country according to an investigative report.

The report by FAKS Investigative Services was put together after a survey was done by researchers, media practitioners, and academics who did an assessment based on the outcome of the findings they received.



From this survey conducted within the months of October and December 2021, about 69% of the respondents were between the ages of 18 and 55, while the remaining 31% were between the ages of 56 and 77.



Henry Quartey and Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, with 92.41%, each earned the top spot as the best performing regional ministers.



Richard Obeng, Western North Region and Simon Osei-Mensah, Ashanti Regional Minister came in with a tie as second-best performing ministers with 88.97% and Seth Acheampong, the Eastern Regional Minister came in third with 79.99%.



Ghana currently has 16 regions and regional ministers after the creation of additional 6 regions in 2018.

Let’s take a look at some works of Henry Quartey and Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah which might have earned them their spots as best performing ministers.



Henry Quartey



The stout and stern man-made headlines due to his proactive measures in making ‘Accra work again,’ though some were not in support of the measures he adopted, others praised him.



Paramount amongst his measures was the relocation of the Agbogbloshie onion sellers to Adjen Kotoku. This move, although was opposed by the then agitated onion sellers pulled through.



He succeeded in moving all the traders from Agbogbloshie to Adjen Kotoku on July 1, 2021.

He also spearheaded a demolishing exercise in parts of Accra.



He ensured some persons were sanctioned for breaching sanitation protocols.



Mr. Quartey further enforced the removal of sirens by ministers, deputies, others.



He pledged GH¢1,500 to Psalm Adjeteyfio.



Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah

Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah has also been in the news for striving for infrastructural growth amongst others.



He was recently in the news over his involvement in a kidnap case in Takoradi. The kidnap which was later found to be fake involved a woman feigning pregnancy and planning her kidnap to extort money from her husband, the minister is said to have paid a ransom of 3000 cedis to the kidnappers in order to have the woman released. The woman was said to have conspired with three others to fake her kidnap



Find below the full findings of the investigative report:



