Henry Quartey initially rejected the post of Regional Minister - Akufo-Addo

Henry Quartey, Minister for the Greater Accra Region

President Nana Addo Dankwa AKufo-Addo has revealed that Henry Quartey initially rejected the offer to serve as the Greater Accra Regional Minister.



According to him, he plainly told Henry Quartey he had no choice but to adjust his mind to serve, which has turned out to be one of the best decisions he made.



“Henry Quartey has done well. And everyone can attest he is doing a good job in the country. I will tell you something to shock you, he actually said he was not interested in being the Greater Accra Minister at the beginning and I told him this is exactly what you will do so he should adjust his mind to it. And now everyone can see he came to do the job and not play.”

Speaking on the Kokrokoo show on Peace FM, he said the minister has done a job that is in line with the agenda "Let’s make Accra work" and other key contributions.



“Works in Agblobloshie and the relocation of traders from the place and let’s make Accra work agenda and so on I’m happy I’m not the only one seeing it. Ghanaians are also seeing it. If he didn’t do a good job we won’t be here talking about him. He is doing well. I'm happy with his work so far.”



Henry Quartey has been hailed as a shining light in the Akufo-Addo administration for his campaign to make Accra great again campaign.



The successful relocation of onion traders from Agbogboloshie to Adjen Kotoku remains the biggest highlight of his reign as Greater Accra Regional Minister.